Police search for armed suspect who abducted man on work break, then forced him into home

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Moreland Township are hoping a rideshare driver can help with an armed abduction investigation.

Investigators believe the driver unknowingly picked up an armed gunman who committed an abduction and home invasion of a 30-year-old man working in Hatboro.

The rideshare driver picked up the suspect in the parking lot of a Save a Lot in the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Philadelphia on Thursday, June 1, at 4:50 a.m.

Before getting a ride, police say the suspect forced his way into the 30-year-old victim's vehicle while he was on a smoke break in Hatboro.

Police in Upper Moreland Township are looking for the person pictured in connection with an armed abduction investigation.

The victim drove off the campus of Acme Corrugated Box Company so he could take the break. And that's when the suspect forced his way into the victim's car and order him to send money via several apps while at gunpoint.

But that wasn't enough, according to police. Police say the gunman then ordered the victim to drive to his Olney home in Philadelphia where he lives with five of his family members.

Investigators say the gunman was specific about what roads the victim took to get there.

"We think there's definitely some familiarity the suspect has with the area, not only up here, but with the Olney section of Philadelphia," said Detective Mark Bouldin.

Surveillance video shows the suspect with a gun to the man's head at the front door of the victim's home. Additionally, there is video of the person police believe is the gunman seen leaving the residence.

The suspect remains masked the entire time through the crime to when he is seen entering the dark-colored Chevy being operated by the rideshare driver.

The victim told police he didn't know the suspect. The victim and his family were not physically harmed and were able to seek help from police.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police at (215) 657-4700.