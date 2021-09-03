art of aging

Chester County tree trimmer turning wood into unique pieces for the home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chester Co. tree trimmer turning wood into unique home decor pieces

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Josh Lord has no formal training in woodworking or art, but a few years ago he embarked on a new business, fittingly named Uprooted Woodworks.

"I just kind of shine Mother Nature's stuff up," he said. "It just comes natural."

And he has lots of experience with nature. Lord has spent the last 45 years running Lord's Tree Service based in Phoenixville, Chester County, where he does pruning, removals and regular tree maintenance.

"And I just love working on this stuff I find on jobs," he explained. He says he finds many unique pieces, including uprooted tree stumps.

Lord works with many different types of wood. He is currently working on a piece of box elder that has a lot of natural color in the wood grain.

"I took a wire brush to it and it really brings out all the red," he said.



He turns some of his finds into art. Lord transformed a rotten tree by power washing it to show off the beauty of the natural wood grain.

He also transforms other pieces into furniture. He is working on turning part of an apple tree into a chair.

Lord has a sawmill on site and uses it to cut what's known as live edge slabs, so the wood keeps its natural shape and beauty.

"We mill everything from oak and cherry," he said. "I've been working on some box elder now. That's really pretty stuff."

He sells the pieces at his shop, along with other items like candle holders and cutting boards.

"It's unlimited how creative you can get," said Lord.

His shop has become a co-op of sorts for other local artisans. Some just have their work for sale, while others utilize his property as a creative workspace.

"People come here and do what they want. It gives me a warm feeling when they all connect," he said.

Lord says he is weaning away from his tree service business and devoting more time to Uprooted Woodworks, which he calls his "retirement plan."

"This is where I want to be," he said

The hours at Uprooted Woodworks are varied, but Lord says even though it's not a 9 to 5 job, he goes there to work as much as he can.

"I love what I do, so I'm here for fun," he said.

Uprooted Woodworks is hosting their biannual artist craft show on October 9, 2021 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit: Uprooted Woodworks on Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsphoenixville boroughartsmall businessart of aging
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Local documentarian makes films with a message
Delco WW coach training for 70.3 mile Half Ironman in Atlantic City
South Jersey business making mealtime easy for senior citizens
Berks Co. veterinarian recalls winning Olympic medal in 1984
TOP STORIES
Video captures tornado moving through Bucks County, Pa.
Cleanup continues on flooded Vine Street Expressway in Philly
Made In America still on despite historic flooding in Philly
Gov. Tom Wolf tours tornado damage in southeastern Pa.
Chopper 6 over tornado damage in Oxford, Pa.; one of 7 local twisters
Historic flooding in Philly region; 7 local tornadoes
President Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Show More
Do not use ivermectin for COVID, doctors and pharmacists warn
Couple pulled from rubble after buildings collapse in Philly
25 deaths now reported in NJ due to Ida, including 2 in Mercer County
AccuWeather: Floodwaters receding, sunny and nice today
Due to flooding, Philly schools switch to digital learning for Friday
More TOP STORIES News