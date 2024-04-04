Montgomery County business owner turning classic Ford Mustangs into electric vehicles

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Henry Mann is a car enthusiast and collector. He has both model cars and the real deal versions. One of the cars he says he was most excited to acquire was the Alan Mann edition of the Ford GT that he received in 2022.

"I made quite an effort to get that," says Mann. "Total production over five years was 250 cars."

Mann says he likes "fast cars" and has about 60 in his collection, both antiques and more modern cars.

"I have Corvettes," says Mann. "I have quite a few Mercedes cars."

He started with a Rocket 88 Convertible.

"I bought my first car before I was 16," says Mann.

He has a '49 Oldsmobile in his collection. It's the same car as the first one he owned.

Mann is also an entrepreneur with four businesses under his belt, including two in LED lighting.

Manncorp is Mann's original business, which he says has its own branded products that primarily service the electronics and aerospace industry. It's headquartered in Hatboro, Montgomery County.

Mann is CEO of his latest venture, Mann ePower Cars, which converts classics into EVs.

The first car they converted was a 1965 Ford Mustang. It's now 100% electric.

"It allows that Mustang to live a second life," he says.

It's a 50/50 partnership with another Henry Mann of Alan Mann Racing in the UK.

"He has a race shop in England, so number one, he knows the Mustang inside out. He has the family history of making a very reliable car," he says.

The two Henry Manns met at an American auto show. Mann, based in the UK, works on the technology aspect of these cars. They're trying to reduce costs or make it better for less cost.

"We have all of the features and benefits of a 2024 car in our car," says Mann.

Refurbishing work is now being done stateside at The Vette Shop in Pipersville, Bucks County.

"We get the car, then we have to take it all apart by hand, and then we have to fix everything to the body," says Sean Farrell, Owner of The Vette Shop.

Right now, fabricators are working on Mann's second EV car, rebuilding the body of a 1965 Mustang Fastback.

"We're kind of reverse engineering it from the first car they built," says Farrell.

"When we get done rebuilding it, it's a new car," says Mann. "It's got a great future."

Manncorp.com

Mannepowercars.com

TheVetteShop.com