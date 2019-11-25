Ursinus College cancels swimming team's season after hazing investigation

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials at Ursinus College have canceled the remaining season of the men's and women's swimming teams amid an investigation into apparent hazing and underage drinking earlier this year.

The college made the announcement on Friday after an investigation that began in September.

"While the decision to cancel the season was difficult, the safety and well-being of every student at Ursinus are our greatest priorities," officials said in a statement.

Further details regarding the alleged incident have not been revealed but officials say they are "hopeful this experience will lead to a more vigorous dialogue about promoting courage and personal responsibility while cultivating and affirming a stronger community."

