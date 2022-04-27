soldier killed

Soldier from Dover, Delaware killed in training exercise

"He was and is so loved, and already so missed."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Soldier from Dover, Delaware killed in training exercise

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A soldier from Dover, Delaware died and two others were injured during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center in Washington state on Monday, the 7th Infantry Division said in a news release.

US Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20, died following a "single-vehicle incident," according to the news release.

The Delaware native was a member of 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The 8th Squadron, 1st U.S. Cavalry posted on Facebook that PFC Marquez was known for his laughter and the light he spread everywhere he went.

"We knew him as a loving son and brother to his family, a faithful friend to his comrades, and a loyal Soldier to his nation. He was and is so loved, and already so missed," the post read.



"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez," said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment. "Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

The two injured soldiers were taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, and were treated and released, according to the news release.

The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

---

The-CNN-Wire and Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawaresoldiersu.s. & worldarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER KILLED
Vanessa Guillen memorial gate unveiled at Fort Hood
You may not see video of Vanessa Guillen's killer in his last moments
3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York, officials say
Ft. Hood to dedicate new memorial gate for Vanessa Guillen
TOP STORIES
NJ firefighter hospitalized after being grazed by stray bullet
Man waiting for Uber Eats shot outside Philly recording studio: Police
Police: Man shot by gunman then hit by another driver in Philly
Consumer Reports investigates baby formula recall
Charges could be filed against Philly bouncer who threw deadly punch
Dozens of shots fired near youth game at SC baseball field
Lawmakers concerned about possible Delco hospital closure
Show More
Philadelphia community gathers to discuss violence prevention efforts
Herrera, Eflin lead Phillies to 10-3 rout of Rockies
Man in critical condition after being shot in chest in SW Philly
South Jersey police chief accused of DUI, leaving scene of accident
Man wanted for rape on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
More TOP STORIES News