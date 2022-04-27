Soldier from Dover, Delaware killed in training exercise

US Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20, died following a "single-vehicle incident," according to the news release.
The Delaware native was a member of 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
The 8th Squadron, 1st U.S. Cavalry posted on Facebook that PFC Marquez was known for his laughter and the light he spread everywhere he went.
"We knew him as a loving son and brother to his family, a faithful friend to his comrades, and a loyal Soldier to his nation. He was and is so loved, and already so missed," the post read.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez," said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment. "Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.
The two injured soldiers were taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, and were treated and released, according to the news release.
The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
The-CNN-Wire and Associated Press contributed to this report.