Widow mourning loss of New Jersey soldier killed in Jordan drone attack

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, originally from Willingboro, New Jersey, was one of three U.S. soldiers killed in a drone attack at a U.S. base in Jordan over the weekend.

His wife, who asked not to be identified, was still in shock.

"He just wanted to do the patriotic thing, you know? Ever since he was a little boy he wanted to serve," she said.

Rivers also leaves behind a teenage son.

Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett were both killed in the attack.

Rivers enlisted in the Army Reserves in 2011 as an interior electrician and was living in Willingboro at the time.

His wife last spoke with him on Saturday.

"They came to the door and told me that he had passed away in Jordan, which I didn't even know he was in Jordan because I guess that was classified information," she said.

He was most recently stationed at Fort Moore, Georgia, but was first assigned to Fort McGuire-Dix in New Jersey after completing advanced individual training.

"Always smiling. Always happy. Always worried about his family," she said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has not formally announced how it will respond.

"We're going to respond and we're going to do it in a way and a time of our own choosing," said John Kirby with the National Security Council during a briefing on Tuesday.

He added President Joe Biden spoke with the families of the three soldiers Tuesday morning.

"He expressed to them how proud we all are of their service. How we mourn and feel sorrow over their loss," said Kirby.

On Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Sanders and Moffett were posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant.

Officials say after speaking with the families, President Biden will attend the honorable transfer of the bodies in Dover, Delaware on Friday.

