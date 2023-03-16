U.S. Army veteran receives new car to end daily 8-hour commute in New Jersey

The story of a local U.S. Army veteran is one that truly reminds us of the power of kindness and humanity.

PENNINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The story of a local U.S. Army veteran is one that truly reminds us of the power of kindness and humanity.

Former Airborne Ranger Lemmuel Thomas used to commute eight hours daily to keep his full-time job.

Recently, some generous donors stepped in to change that.

Thomas hasn't had a car of his own, which meant that to get back and forth to his job in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he's commuted four hours each way.

So far, Thomas has taken the NJ Transit or expensive rideshares.

On Thursday, however, that all changed.

At a surprise event in Pennington, New Jersey, Thomas got the keys to a newly refurbished car, thanks to Caliber Collision and GEICO.

"Things like this never happen to me," he said. "From the bottom of my heart, I really appreciate it. My day just got a little more fuller. Now, I can move around. I can just have some time for myself and my kids, which I was losing every day."

Thomas will get back at least six hours of his day, the time he once spent commuting.

This act of kindness is all part of the NABC Recycled Rides program that provides reliable transportation to those in need.

Thomas says finances have been tight because he's been helping his son Jordan with college tuition and expenses.

"I get a lot of my hard work from him," his son said. "I couldn't be any more thankful. I couldn't have asked for a better role model."

Jordan is studying journalism at Union College.

Thomas also told 6abc that getting this car inspires him to do more to help others.