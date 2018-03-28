ACCIDENT

Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle

Utah officer struck by car sliding car. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

Dash cam video captured the moment a trooper went airborne during a violent wreck in Utah.

Sergeant Cade Brenchley was walking toward a stranded car over the weekend when another vehicle slid on the snowy highway and blindsided the officer.

He suffered a few broken bones, but will be OK.

Brenchley said he forgives the driver who stayed on scene and apologized repeatedly.

Police will determine if she should face any charges for unsafe driving.

