Valentine's Day Date Night: Paint & Sip event at Artrageous in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a romantic date night idea, there's a place in Germantown where you sip some wine while you create some original art.ARTrageous Brush & Flow is hosting Valentine's Day Paint and Sip-themed paint parties. The event is BYOB with complimentary wine, plus games and prizes.Founder Moneek Pines is a Philadelphia native and a graduate of Moore College of Art and Design where she earned her degree in sculptural studies.She operated an art-based daycare for 15 years. Last summer, with the pandemic still raging, she launched the mixed media studio to bring the healing power of art to her community. She offers everything from classes to private sessions and special events. She'll give you step-by-step instructions and with each stroke you're creating a new memory.With Valentine's Day on a Monday she's holding two Paint and Sip Parties, one on Saturday and the other on the actual holiday.6345 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19144