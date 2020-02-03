FYI Philly's guide to Valentine's Day 2020

Cicala Italian Restaurant opens at the historic Divine Lorraine
The historic Divine Lorraine Hotel has been given a new life as an apartment complex. And adding flavor to the ground floor is Cicala Restaurant.
Joe Cicala is the chef and his wife, Angela, is the pastry chef. After years working in kitchens in South Philadelphia (Le Virtu, Brigantessa), they now have a place to call their own, and they want the historic space to feel like home with family pictures on the wall and family recipes in the kitchen.
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | Instagram
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-886-9334
Fishtown's Fabrika serves up dinner and a must-see show
Fabrika is a new modern cabaret in Fishtown serving up Mediterranean food.
Fabrika means factory in 20 different languages and the owners have converted an old ice cream machinery into a state-of-the-art venue featuring mouthwatering dishes, signature cocktails and roaming performers.
There will be everything from cirque to burlesque to sword swallowers and body contortionists. Melissa Magee takes a closer look at Fishtown's newest hangout spot.
Fabrika | Facebook | Instagram
1108 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
First date spots for drinks around Philadelphia
You can grab a friend or that special someone for a Galentine's Day event at South Street's newest dive, hit up Philadelphia's first beer wall in Manayunk or stop by a brand new black-owned coffee shop in Fairmount.
If you're looking to grab drinks on V-Day, we have you covered.
Taps and Bourbon on Terrace | Facebook
177 Markle St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Wine Dive
1506 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Coffee Cream & Dreams | Facebook
1500 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Black and Mobile delivers meal with a side of culture
If you don't feel like going out to eat for Valentine's Day? Order in!
Black and Mobile is a new meal delivery option with a community-driven purpose. The venture is the first black-owned food delivery service in Philly, exclusively highlighting and delivering meals from black-owned businesses.
We catch up with founder David Cabello, and his twin brother, Aaron, as they cruise around town providing "the culture delivered"!
Black and Mobile | Instagram | Facebook
CIC Co-Working Space
3675 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
267-593-4806
Make a Bouquet for Valentine's Day!
When Valentine's Day rolls around, everyone thinks of flowers!
Alicia Vitarelli got some great ideas for bouquets from Cameron Peters Floral Design, one of the vendors doing workshops and making bouquets to order at this year's Home & Garden Show in Oaks, Pa, February 14-16, 2020.
Cameron Peters Floral Design | Facebook
247 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460
484-920-3414
Getaway at the Greenhouse is Philly's free winter tropical oasis
The Fairmount Park Horticulture Center has been transformed into a summer playground with food trucks, live music, a sandbox, lawn games, a camping area and a giant Earth art installation in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
The event runs for 16 days, including Valentine's Day. Admission is free and there's free Phlash Shuttle Service on weekends from Center City.
Getaway at the Greenhouse | Facebook/
Fairmont Park Horticulture Center
100 N Horticultural Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-685-0096
Localish Presents: The Wedding Tattooer
'Til Death do us part has dual meaning for The Wedding Tattooer. The Wedding Tattooer turns the wedding keepsake into a forever memory. Not only does he tattoo the bride and groom but Robert Fiore will also tattoo wedding guests as part of the reception, creating a lasting memory of the moment.
The Wedding Tattooer
Red Lotus Tattoo Company | Facebook | Instagram
308 W Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
Clay Studio Valentine's Date Night
We all know the scene from "Ghost" when Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore have that quintessential romantic moment making pottery.
For Valentine's Day, you can now recreate that moment.
Scoop up your loved one, and head to The Clay Studio in Old City. Instructors will guide you through pottery-making under candlelight, champagne and light fare for their Valentine's Day package.
The Clay Studio | Facebook
139 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
FYI Loves the Arts: R&B star Gregory Porter at the Kimmel Center
Gregory Porter comes to the Kimmel Center for one night of R&B music on February 10 at 7:30 p.m. The R&B star is considered one of the generation's most soulful singer-songwriters for his extraordinary voice and interpretation.
Kimmel Center Presents: Gregory Porter | Tickets
Monday, Feb. 10, 7:30pm
The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
