Top 6: Valentine's Day spots in Philadelphia - Part 1

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is February and that means love is in the air. In this week's Top 6, Jessica Boyington checks out three spots for Valentines.

Positano Coast

For Valentine's Day ONLY Positano Coast in Old City is bringing back their ever popular candlelit dinner! The restaurant turns up the romance with rose petals and candlelight filling each room. Speaking of romance, I'm in love with their red and pink themed food and drink menu to go along with it!

What I loved:

-Tuna Tartare

-Langostino Fra Diavolo

-Beet Raviolis (with goat cheese spread, sage brown butter, and toasted hazelnuts)

Box Bar

Box Bar in Old City has an impressive inventory of thoughtful gifts for any occasion, and they have it all year round, so Valentine's Day comes naturally to them! Meet with one of the talented ladies behind the counter to help you build a themed gift box for your special someone, and personalize the gifts inside with a special note or monogram.

What I loved:

THE CHARM BAR! (Sift through thousands of unique charms to create the custom jewelry of your dreams!)

Libertee Grounds

At Libertee Grounds you can eat, drink and putt your way through an indoor philly themed golf course for a fun, low stress, date night out. If you're looking to swing big, they have a state of the art golf simulator that brings you right to your very own driving range! They serve high end bar fare with a Pan-Asian flair, mix craft cocktails and serve local beers.

What I loved:

-Winter Margarita

-Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

-Mongolian Beef Satay Skewers

-Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich (with ginger sesame slaw and hand cut fries)