Paoli bridal shop owner offers attire for everyone in your wedding party

June has traditionally been one of the most popular months for brides, and there's a longtime business owner whose Chester County Bridal shop offers attire for everyone in your wedding party.

Van Cleve Bridal carries extensive bridal, black tie, mother-of-the-bride dresses, and all types of evening wear.

PAOLI, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Deborah Van Cleve is in the business of making brides' dreams come true at her shop, Van Cleve Bridal and Evening Wear.

"We carry everything," she said.

She carries extensive bridal, black tie, mother-of-the-bride dresses, and all types of evening wear.

"It's like a one-stop shop," said Van Cleve.

Van Cleve's store has seen several iterations, starting as an accessories boutique 36 years ago in Phoenixville, Chester County.

"You can't stand still, ever. You've got to be relevant," she said.

She then moved to Malvern and Paoli to grow the store and added bridal to her collection in 2008.

"Menswear was just added a year ago," she said. "We had so many men coming with their brides, and I was giving them all away to other people."

Brides now have lots of options. Consultants work with brides-to-be, pulling dresses to suit their styles.

"You can tell what's going to look good," she said.

Van Cleve carries luxury lines, such as Pronovias Atelier.

Brides can enter the room known as the 'jewel box' for a lavish bridal experience.

Van Cleve say they've seen "a lot of glamour this year."

She carries a variety of designers, like Liz Martinez, who she describes as a "new edge designer."

"We have Sareh Nouri, which is more of a classic designer," said Van Cleve.

She says with all the different dress designs she carries, "we have a bride for all these different trends."

Van Cleve is also an exclusive Main Line carrier of some designer brands for both bridal and evening wear, like Savin London.

"Everything is hand done, hand painted," she said.

Van Cleve says there are many beautiful fabrics offered and color too.

She says she enjoys all the happiness that comes along with the business, and helping people feel beautiful because it's "transformational for people."

"Everybody feels great when she finds the dress, and it's a celebration," she said.

Van Cleve calls it "a great experience."

For more information, visit: VanCleveBridal.com