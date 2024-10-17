PCA's Dom Care Program gives older adults a helping hand in family setting

Art of Aging: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Dom Care Program gives older adults a helping hand in family setting

PCA program gives older adults a helping hand in family setting Art of Aging: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Dom Care Program gives older adults a helping hand in family setting

PCA program gives older adults a helping hand in family setting Art of Aging: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Dom Care Program gives older adults a helping hand in family setting

PCA program gives older adults a helping hand in family setting Art of Aging: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Dom Care Program gives older adults a helping hand in family setting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kathleen Flynn started living at Patricia Fordham's Ogontz home about two years ago.

"I needed to have a place to live, but I really wanted to live with a family," says Flynn.

Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

They were matched through Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Dom Care Program, where Flynn is a consumer and Fordham is a provider.

Joy Thomas is the Dom Care Manager for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

"Dom Care stands for Domiciliary Care," says Thomas. "Dom Care is a supported living arrangement for adults with disabilities, adults being over the age of 18 who cannot live by themselves."

Fordham has been a provider in the program for about eight years.

"Well, I had an empty nest," says Fordham. "And I love helping people."

Program consumers don't need constant care, just additional support for their physical, mental or emotional impairment.

"We sit and we talk. Her self-esteem was very low, you know, she was depressed," says Fordham. "It was the loneliness."

She says although Flynn was lonely, she was also "very independent." The two eat meals together, often followed by what they call, "the kitchen dance."

"It's their home as well," says Fordham. "You know, you in the family home, you do what family do."

"I love her to pieces," says Flynn. "We're girlfriends and we're sisters, and I respect her as a provider."

"It's like supporting your other family member, anything that's needed for them," says Thomas. "Medication administration or management, transportation, if they need assistance with laundry."

Providers are certified to ensure their homes are safe.

PCA requires personal, medical and financial references for providers and they do a background check to ensure providers have criminal history clearances. Additional requirements for providers are listed on PCA's website at PCACares.org.

"They have a wonderful training program for whatever the need is," says Fordham.

PCA's long-term care department determines eligibility for consumers interested in the Dom Care Program.

"We are in need of providers at this time, so if anyone is interested in becoming a provider, please give us a call at 215-765-9040," says Thomas.

Dom Care is just one of many services PCA offers to help enrich the lives of older adults in Philadelphia.

"When anyone comes into this home, we make them feel so welcome they don't even want to leave," says Fordham.

"It has made a positive impact on my life," says Flynn. "I'm so happy."

For more information:

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging: https://www.pcacares.org/

Domiciliary Care Program (Dom Care): https://www.pcacares.org/services/help-in-the-home/domiciliary-care-program/

PCA Helpline: 215-765-9040