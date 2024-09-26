Seniors enjoy an array of activities at PCA's Firehouse Active Adult Center

PHILADELPHIA -- Every Wednesday, Ray Boyd teaches soul line dancing for older adults at the Firehouse Active Adult Center in West Philadelphia.

"I'm 76, they call me the old man, but they try to keep up the best they can," says Boyd. "It's fun, that's the main thing."

Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

Boyd's class is designed to enrich the lives of older adults, which is part of Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's mission.

"PCA partially supports 28 senior centers throughout the city of Philadelphia, and you can really find one in every neighborhood," says Jacqui Makowski, Senior Center Supervisor for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA).

The theme of this year's National Senior Center Month is 'Powered by Connections.'

"We can connect you," says Makowski. "At our centers you can have a full array of activities."

Jacqueline King is a center counselor for the Firehouse Active Adult Center. She says they teach art classes, as well as computer classes, just to name a few.

There is also Bingo at the center. Barbara Dantley is a center member and volunteers calling Bingo.

"This has been great for me," says Dantley. "I've met quite a few people from all different walks of life."

There are activities to keep the mind and body healthy.

"Through the exercise I've seen improvement with endurance," says Boyd. "Builds up confidence and that'll carry on everywhere else."

He says he tries to create a positive atmosphere in his class.

King says the center likes to have activities to "get our members up and moving," rather than "being at home isolated."

Rita Foster-Opher says she joined the center about a year ago.

"I play Bingo," says Foster-Opher. "I stay for lunch. They have a hot and cold."

The daily congregate lunch meals are open to anyone 60 and older, Monday through Friday.

"It's a nutritionally balanced meal," says Makowski.

"They give you the whole meal. They give you the bread, the milk, the juice, the dessert," says Foster-Opher. "I enjoy it."

"Everyone gets to know you," says Makowski.

She says the center helps older adults achieve "friendship, socialization." Older adult centers are also a resource for information.

"Philadelphia Corporation for Aging publishes a monthly newspaper called Milestones," says Makowski.

She says in this month's edition, there is a map of senior centers to help older adults find a center close to their homes.

"There is something to do after retirement, or even after work," says King. "We're here. The door is always open."

For more information:

PCA Senior Centers - Firehouse Active Adult Center: PCAcares.org/services/community-connection/senior-centers/

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging: PCAcares.org/

Firehouse Active Adult Center

5331 Haverford Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19139