Tredyffrin Township Police is offering a $500 reward for information about a vandal who slashed tires on dozens of cars on New Year's Day.Police believe the suspect went from home to home on foot, targeting cars in driveways.The vandal hit four dozen cars in one night and some residents are fearful he could strike again.At one home he was caught on surveillance video."You hear the wooshing sound coming out and hear the stabbing," said Kelly Hudson. "You definitely see the shadow of a person moving tire to tire."The hooded figure in dark colored clothing then walks down Hudson's steep driveway, ready to vandalize more cars in the neighborhood."Each tire was kind of sliced," said Hudson. "We woke up New Year's Day and five of our cars had all of the tires slashed."Two doors down, two more cars were hit and there were more frustrated neighbors."I work hard and $1000 is out of my pocket and that's everybody here," said Pat Billings. "We don't want to start the year off that way. That's what really bugs me."Police said 48 cars were vandalized and 132 tires were slashed on five different streets within a couple of blocks.It is not clear if the suspect acted alone or had help, but they did move fast."Looking at the footage, seeing him walk up and leave, he was probably only in our driveway for two minutes. He did all the cars in two minutes," said Megan Hudson. "He worked quickly and went on to the next house. Even if we had seen it or heard it, I don't think we would have gotten out here in time.If you recognize the man in the video or have any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact police.