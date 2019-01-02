TIRES SLASHED

Vandal slashes tires on 48 cars in Tredyffrin Township on New Year's Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Police believe the suspect went from home to home on foot, as repoted by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on January 2, 2019.

By
TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Tredyffrin Township Police is offering a $500 reward for information about a vandal who slashed tires on dozens of cars on New Year's Day.

Police believe the suspect went from home to home on foot, targeting cars in driveways.

The vandal hit four dozen cars in one night and some residents are fearful he could strike again.

At one home he was caught on surveillance video.

"You hear the wooshing sound coming out and hear the stabbing," said Kelly Hudson. "You definitely see the shadow of a person moving tire to tire."

The hooded figure in dark colored clothing then walks down Hudson's steep driveway, ready to vandalize more cars in the neighborhood.

"Each tire was kind of sliced," said Hudson. "We woke up New Year's Day and five of our cars had all of the tires slashed."

Two doors down, two more cars were hit and there were more frustrated neighbors.
"I work hard and $1000 is out of my pocket and that's everybody here," said Pat Billings. "We don't want to start the year off that way. That's what really bugs me."

Police said 48 cars were vandalized and 132 tires were slashed on five different streets within a couple of blocks.

It is not clear if the suspect acted alone or had help, but they did move fast.

"Looking at the footage, seeing him walk up and leave, he was probably only in our driveway for two minutes. He did all the cars in two minutes," said Megan Hudson. "He worked quickly and went on to the next house. Even if we had seen it or heard it, I don't think we would have gotten out here in time.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstires slashedsurveillance videoTredyffrin Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TIRES SLASHED
VIDEO: Tires slashed in Newark, Del. neighborhood
Ambulance tire slashed as medics report for call
Suspect in police car tire slashings in NJ arrested
Tires slashed on at least 18 vehicles in Levittown
More tires slashed
Top Stories
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
Letter carrier reports she was sexually assaulted in West Oak Lane
AccuWeather: Some Overnight Showers; A Rainy Saturday
Man accused of shooting at police during chase charged
Charges filed after woman dies during botched butt injections
Mummers club says criticism of skit based on misunderstanding
Show More
Car windows smashed in Chester County
Eagles fans plan trips to Chicago
Reward offered for tips in slaying of Texas girl in car
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Shop Rite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
More News