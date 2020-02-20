Cecil B. Moore mural restored and ready for visitors in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The vandalized mural of Cecil B. Moore in North Philadelphia has been restored and is ready for visitors once again.A celebration will take place in front of the artwork at Jefferson and Bouvier streets at 9 a.m. Thursday.The vandal has not been caught.Cecil B. Moore was a Marine Corps veteran who played a pivotal role in the city's Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s."He was a very significant figure, not only in the African American lives but in the City of Philadelphia, and he was known nationally with his civil rights leadership," said City Council President Darrell Clarke.