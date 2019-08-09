Vandals tag mural in Brewerytown, reward offered

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A reward is being offered for the vandals who defaced a mural in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.It happened on the 1400 block of North 31st Street around 12:30 a.m. on August 4.You can see a clear shot of the suspects.The video does not show them in the act, but minutes later it does show clear damage to the wall art after the suspects leave.The mural is part of the Plaza at 31 Brewerytown, and is set to open to the public next month.The developer is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.