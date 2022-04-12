kamala harris

VP Kamala Harris visiting Philadelphia to discuss America's workers

The Vice President will be in town to highlight the administration's commitment to workers.
By
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Philadelphia on Tuesday to discuss America's workers.

She will be joined by Mayor Jim Kenney and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

Harris and Walsh have met with unions in other cities including Pittsburgh, Pa., Durham, North Carolina and Columbus, Ohio.

She was in Washington, D.C. on Monday discussing efforts to reduce the burden of medical debt.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022, about medical debt.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin



The VP will meet with local union workers and elected officials at the Sheet Metal Workers' International Association Local 19 Training Center on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.

Harris is expected to discuss the work of the White House Labor Task Force, efforts to create good-paying union jobs and announce a new workplace extreme heat program through the department of labor's OSHA.

The goal of the program is to create a nationwide enforcement mechanism for OSHA to launch inspections of workplaces for heat-related hazards.

