EMBED >More News Videos Injured police officer helped to car in North Philadlephia shootout on August 14, 2019.

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows officers with guns drawn during shooting incident in Philly on August 14, 2019.

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows officers with guns drawn during shooting incident in Philadelphia.

Video shows the chaotic scene in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia where six Philadelphia police officers were shot As massive standoff unfolded on the 3700 Block of North 15th Street.Chopper 6 showed the dramatic video of one officer being rushed to a police cruiser, after being hit during the standoff.Hundreds of police converged on the scene, within minutes of the first call of shots fired 4:26pm on Wednesday afternoon.