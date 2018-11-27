Video gamer overheard man raping 15-year-old while playing Grand Theft Auto, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Gamer arrested for rape of 15-year-old girl

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida (WPVI) --
A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at his house while playing Grand Theft Auto, authorities say.

Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, is charged with lewd and lascivious battery for the attack.

Officials say another gamer overheard the attack while playing GTA with Fabian over PlayStation 4. Fabian reportedly told the witness he was going to stop playing when a girl showed up at his house. His microphone was left on, and the other gamer told authorities he heard the victim moaning, saying 'no' and repeatedly telling Fabian to stop.

Fabian returned to the game after the attack.

Authorities say a rape kit exam was performed on the victim.

Fabian was arrested and booked into a detention center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapevideo gameu.s. & worldsex crimeFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 1 shot dead at Poconos municipal building
Ex-attorney general Kane loses appeal, may soon head to jail
Man accused of stabbing woman, holding another hostage
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at age 57
Flyers moving on from 'unyielding' Hextall, search for GM begins
Gender reveal party leads to 47,000-acre wildfire
Calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down after nightclub incident
Rider University blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Show More
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Baby Boom! Fire department welcomes 8 new additions
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
'Scream' mask wearing suspect burglarizes Hatboro home
More News