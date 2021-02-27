BUSTED: Police capture armed robbery suspect attempting to leave bank

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10375350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police arrested a bank robbery suspect in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responded to an attempted bank robbery Friday in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a Citizens Bank on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue.Police say a man wearing sunglasses and dressed in all black discharged his weapon one time in the vestibule.Viewer video showed 25th district police waiting outside the bank.As soon as the suspect walked out the door, the police moved in to make the arrest.Cash could be seen dropping from a bag the suspect was holding.The suspect was apprehended and the weapon was recovered.No injuries were reported.