Surveillance video shows Center City 7-Eleven looters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police continue to release surveillance video as they work to identify looters from last weekend.

Video shows people breaking into the 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Arch Street in Center City.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

RELATED: Philadelphia ShopRite looted for 15 hours straight, owner says

Police said the suspects broke the front door of the 7-Eleven to gain entry.

Authorities said at least 14 people took items from the store.

Anyone with information should contact police at 215-686-3093/3094.
