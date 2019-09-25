Video shows drone dropping drugs, cell phone into Ohio jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have released video showing what officials say is contraband being dropped to inmates at an Ohio jail by drone.

It happened at the Cuyahoga County Jail in July, according to WEWS-TV.

The surveillance footage shows inmates in an outdoor rec area.

One of them looks up at something off camera, then dashes forward trying to catch an object falling from above.

The object hits the ground.

The inmate then picks it up, hides it in a shirt, and walks off.

According to authorities, the object was a satchel containing marijuana and a cell phone.

At this time, no additional charges have been filed against the inmate and the person operating the drone has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioinmatesdronesjailu.s. & worlddrugsprison
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Candles spark fire at Delaware apartment complex
Man steals ambulance while paramedics were inside Philly hospital
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-95 in Delaware
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl escapes charging coyote in front yard
Democrats take up impeachment drive, say Trump betrayed oath
What is an impeachment inquiry?
AccuWeather: Sunshine, beautiful today
Show More
Nats eliminate Phillies, Harper to delight of fans
'Ghost Faced Bandit' wanted for bank robbery in East Norriton
Authorities speak to missing NJ girl's father in Mexico
Troubleshooters: Warning about payment apps, money transfer services like Zelle
Arrest made after $11K stolen from man in Collingdale
More TOP STORIES News