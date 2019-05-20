2 charged after video shows man urinating on South Jersey boy's memorial

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating after video shows a man urinating on a memorial for a boy who died from cancer back in 2012.

Video obtained by Action News shows the incident which is now the subject of a police investigation.

Mark Clopp, the father of Christian Clopp tells Action News he was alerted to a video posted on social media of a man urinating on a memorial for his son located at 129 Old Egg Harbor Road.

Police in South Jersey are investigating after a video shows a man urinating on a memorial for a boy who died from cancer back in 2012.



His son passed away in 2012 from brain cancer. In 2014, a memorial was dedicated in his honor at a playground in Mays Landing.

The incident in question allegedly happened on Sunday morning.

The horrible situation did take a positive turn. Action News has learned that after learning of the incident, some people in the community came to the park to help clean and disinfect Christian's memorial.



The Township of Hamilton police say they have charged two people in connection with the incident.

Bryan Bellace, 23, is being charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Daniel Flippen, 23, was the person filming the video, police say. He was charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.

Both have been released on a summons.
