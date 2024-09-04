Will the travel to Brazil impact Eagles? ESPN's Sal Paolantonio weighs in

This is the second-longest flight any NFL team has ever taken to get to any game in league history.

SÃO PAULO (WPVI) -- The Eagles left Philadelphia on Wednesday for about a 10-hour flight.

Eagles begin more than 4,700-mile journey to Brazil

So what might be the impact of that?

"The number one challenge is the long flight. This is the longest international flight that a Philadelphia Eagles team has ever made," said ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. "They talked about hydrating, some of them will need IV when they get here."

There will be a walk-through at the Corinthians Arena on Thursday, which is home to the Brazilian soccer team, SC Corinthians.

The Eagles are actually the "home" team in Brazil.

"I'm so excited to be able to go to Brazil to be able to play in front of passionate fans," said coach Nick Sirianni.

According to reports published by the Eagles organization, American Airlines has provided its largest plane for this international flight, allowing for the team to get comfortable in the skies.

"They have to acclimate to a completely different environment. You know, football players, professional athletes, they're creatures of habit, creatures of routine. This is a major difference in their routine. It's something they will have to get used to -- playing in a different state stadium on a different continent," added Paolantonio.