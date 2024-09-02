Stay with Action News and Brian Taff all week long as we give you the sights and sounds of Brazil's most populated city.

Eagles take on Packers in Brazil: What to know before historic NFL game in São Paulo

SÃO PAULO (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for their season opener in Brazil.

The game kicks off Friday night at 8:15 p.m. ET against the Green Bay Packers.

Our team has already made the long, more than 4,700-mile journey. Stay with Action News and Brian Taff all week long as we give you the sights and sounds of Brazil's most populated city, São Paulo

Eagles prepare for historic Week 1 game in Brazil

The game will be the NFL's first in Brazil and in South America as a whole. It's also the NFL's first Friday game on opening weekend in more than 50 years.

"We're excited about the opportunity to play in a neutral site and have a slightly different schedule of things that happen," said coach Nick Sirianni over the weekend. "Like you have a big bye, like a mini bye, coming off of it. So, there are a lot of positives in it. It's also to spread the game to a new country, which is exciting."

Corinthians Arena

Unique uniforms

The Eagles will debut a unique look for the historic game.

The team announced it would be wearing black helmets, white jerseys and black pants for the matchup in Sao Paulo, with no hint of green anywhere on the uniform.

It's the first time the team will wear this particular combination in a game. The Eagles will be bringing back their black alternate helmets that debuted in 2022.

Travel plans

The Eagles will leave Philadelphia on Wedesday for about a 10-hour flight.

There will be a walkthru at the Corinthians Arena on Thursday, which is home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians.

"This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell previously said about the game. "Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions."

X blocked nationwide

Eagles fans who are traveling to the game should expect to not have access to Elon Musk's social media platform X while abroad.

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block X nationwide, according to the court's website.

The broader support among justices deals a blow to Musk and his supporters who have sought to characterize Justice Alexandre de Moraes as a renegade and authoritarian censor of political speech.

The panel is comprised of five of the full bench's 11 justices, including de Moraes, who last Friday ordered the platform blocked for having failed to name a local legal representative, as required by law. X will remain blocked until it complies with his orders and pays outstanding fines that as of last week exceeded $3 million, according to his decision.

Share your Eagles pride

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

