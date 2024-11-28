Cacia's Bakery continues Thanksgiving Day tradition of cooking turkeys for customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Thanksgiving Day tradition continues in South Philadelphia.

Cacia's cooks the turkeys in its large brick oven.



All their customers have to do is bring the bird pre-seasoned in a metal pan.



The bakery says the brick oven creates its own steam, then slowly roasts the turkey, keeping the meat moist.



Cacia's has been around for more than 70 years.

