Gritty crashes Action News studios to promote the Flyers Charities Carnival

Gritty stopped by 6abc on Monday to get us ready for the 46th annual Flyers Charities Carnival.

Gritty stopped by 6abc on Monday to get us ready for the 46th annual Flyers Charities Carnival.

Gritty stopped by 6abc on Monday to get us ready for the 46th annual Flyers Charities Carnival.

Gritty stopped by 6abc on Monday to get us ready for the 46th annual Flyers Charities Carnival.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready for the ultimate fan experience!

The Flyers are preparing to host the 46th annual Flyers Charities Carnival.

The event turns the Wells Fargo Center into an all-out amusement park.

Fans will get a chance to interact with players while enjoying rides, games, and other attractions.

That is happening on February 26th.

Ahead of the big event, the first wave of player "Sign & Snaps" go on sale today.

They include a picture and two autographs with the Flyers player of your choice.

Ordering them ahead ensures fans that they will be able to meet their favorite team member at the carnival.

Also on sale today, people can take home a piece of everyone's favorite monster, Gritty.

The Gritty Calendar is back, with proceeds benefitting Flyers Charities.

The orange fluff-ball is here to tell us all about it.