Philly Gives: Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic

No insurance? No problem. That's always been the mission of the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic.

No insurance? No problem. That's always been the mission of the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic.

No insurance? No problem. That's always been the mission of the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic.

No insurance? No problem. That's always been the mission of the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- No insurance? No problem.

That's always been the mission of the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic.

The Bucks County organization provides free medical care to the uninsured, but to cover costs means their lifelines are community donations.

Now "Philly Gives," a community fund dedicated to supporting local nonprofits, is providing the shot in the arm to fuel their mission.

Christie Ileto has their story.

For more about Philly Gives, visit phillygives.org.