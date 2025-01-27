Fans rush to buy NFC Championship Eagles gear as team heads to Super Bowl LIX

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If fans weren't flooding to Broad Street, they were flooding to stores to get new gear.

Eagles NFC Championship gear went on sale as soon as the game ended and even before the game ended, fans were already in line.

"I got my stuff! Now I'm ready to rep all this week. Ima make it personal to all those haters," said one Eagles fan.

"I'm getting a shirt and a hat, for when I go to Nola," said Rylee Smith, from Drexel Hill.

"I need that championship shirt," said Tyler Staton. "We on our way back to the Bowl!"