Power outage temporarily affected Abington Hospital

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Thursday's storms also caused issues at Abington Hospital.



The medical facility had to temporarily close after a power outage.



The hospital, in the 1200 block of Old York Road, lost power around 9 p.m.



Trauma patients had to be temporarily diverted to other facilities.



Action News was told power was restored and the ER reopened around 11 p.m. on Thursday.