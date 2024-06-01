Why don't fish have eyebrows? New 6abc series highlights your kids' questions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kids say the darndest things and we want to hear it.

Things like: "Why is the sky blue? Why is the grass green?"

When possible, we'll go find an expert to get the answer.

Our first question comes from Molly in Southampton, Bucks County. She wants to know why fish don't have eyebrows.

So we took the question to the experts at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

Assistant Curator of Fish and Invertebrates Kevin Becker tells us that unlike humans, fish have evolved differently. Humans and other mammals have eyebrows to protect our eyes, but fish have other features, such as scales and fins, to help thrive underwater.

