Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter to perform standup at Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the second year in a row, Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter is bringing her standup comedy show to the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia.

Walter plays the beloved teacher Melissa Schemmenti in the hit ABC show.

Walter also spilled her plans on what she intends to do while she's in the City of Brotherly Love.

Visit philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com for more information on the event.

Vitarelli has more in the video above.