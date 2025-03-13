'Summer of 69': Jillian Bell's directorial debut is as hilarious as it is heartwarming

Chloe Fineman, Charlie Day and more star in the heartwarming film, coming later this year to Hulu.

AUSTIN, Texas -- "From 0 to 69 in a week's time."

That's the premise of Hulu's new Original comedy film, "Summer of 69," according to director Jillian Bell, who couldn't be more nervous for viewers to watch her directorial debut, hilariously equating it to "giving birth in front of everyone."

"You're really just wanting it to be a smooth delivery, and that everybody enjoys it and loves it as much as you love making it," she explained further.

The film stars Sam Morelos, whose character Bell described as "a sexually inexperienced teenager," who, during her last week of school, finds out "that her forever-crush is finally single. And she overhears what his favorite sexual position is, and she tries to go from 0 to 69 in a week's time, with the help of a local stripper as her sex coach."

Chloe Fineman stars as the "local stripper," named Santa Monica. Bell told On The Red Carpet how Fineman "worked her tail off to be in this film."

"Summer of 69" also stars Charlie Day ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"), Paula Pell ("Dream Productions"), Liza Koshy, Nicole Byer and more.

As a longtime actress and first time director, Bell opened up about transitioning from one role to the other.

"You can't tell the actors, 'We have zero time to get this shot.' You have to play it cool. You have to make it seem like we have all the time in the world - 'Improvise some more!' - When, behind the scenes you're like, 'We have two minutes to get this entire take,' and so, it's gotta be a combination of being like, a good cheerleader and a director, and then also, you know, making sure you get what you need."

Ultimately, Bell hopes the coming of age story lets viewers know "you don't have to rush to be something that you may not be."

"Summer of 69" had its world premiere at SXSW 2025, and will stream later this year on Hulu.

