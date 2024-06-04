AccuWeather Alert Week: How shorelines in Delaware, New Jersey are bracing for hurricane season

Those living along the Delaware and New Jersey coastline need to be prepared and aware of what could be a nailbiting several months ahead, experts say.

As summer approaches, the shoreline begins bracing for the impact of hurricanes on its beaches.

Although the Atlantic Hurricane Season began just three days ago, there's already a lot of buzz about how active it may be.

Luckily, beach replenishment has helped shorelines prepare.

Caring for the beaches is vital, as 10s of thousands of tourists are set to visit each summer.

Kimberly from Stockton University says, "Nature has its own way of helping our shore during the summer months."

Shore towns will now have to play the long game, waiting for the atmosphere to show its cards and see how the season will play out.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph has more in the video above.