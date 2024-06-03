AccuWeather Alert Week: How flooding concerns the Philadelphia area, what steps you can take

In our region, experts say flooding is becoming more frequent and alarmingly more intense.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the last six months, the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia has flooded three times.

Abby Sullivan, Philadelphia's acting chief resilience officer, says the city is in a coordinated fight against three types of flooding: river, tidal, and freshwater.

Storm relief projects across the city include installing levees in Eastwick, doubling the sewer capacity in Northern Liberties, providing temporary barriers to keep flood waters out of streets or basements, and more.

There are also steps to protect yourself from heavy floods.

During and after heavy rain, stay away from flood-prone areas. Children are especially vulnerable, so keep them from playing near fast-moving water.

Move to higher ground immediately if flooding threatens your area.

Lastly, do not drive through flooded roads. Even just two feet of water can carry away most vehicles.

For more on the impacts of flooding, watch Cecily Tynan's video above.