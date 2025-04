Atlantic City's Mad Mutz gets Shark Tank offer

The owners of Mad Mutz mozzarella sticks brought their tasty snack to ABC's Shark Tank during the latest episode.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Sharks took a bite out of a South Jersey business on Friday night.



Friends Mike Hauke and Michael Burns co-own the company, which makes the flavored mozzarella sticks in Atlantic City.

It was a nail-biter, but they reeled in Lori Greiner with a $150,000 offer for 20 percent.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on 6abc.