Thanks to Kevin Mazzucola for a great ride

Pa. Convention Center (WPVI) -- Kevin Mazzucola has been the face of the Philadelphia Auto Show for nearly three decades. 2025 will be his last Auto Show as heads into retirement after helping the Auto Dealers Association grow throughout his tenure.