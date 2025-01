6 things to see at the 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show

Pa. Convention Center (WPVI) -- The beauty of the Philadelphia Auto Show is the shows within the show. One ticket gets you in the door and as you tour the floor you can find so much more. Back in the Day Way is one of the best classic collections in the country. There are Hollywood Rides, Custom Alley features aftermarket upgrades and you can see supercars and exotics all under one roof.