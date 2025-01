2025 Philadelphia Auto Show combines history with modern technology

The Philadelphia Auto Show has been a celebrated event in the city for more than a century.

The Philadelphia Auto Show has been a celebrated event in the city for more than a century.

The Philadelphia Auto Show has been a celebrated event in the city for more than a century.

The Philadelphia Auto Show has been a celebrated event in the city for more than a century.

Pa. Convention Center (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Auto Show has been a celebrated event in the city for more than a century. The 123rd edition features an expanded lineup of manufacturers, the return of Camp Jeep and the largest E-Track highlighting 17 electric vehicles to test drive.