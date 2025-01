Get behind the wheel at the Philadelphia Auto Show

Pa. Convention Center (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Auto Show gets you behind the wheel with a number of ride and drive experiences. Camp Jeep returns to the show floor after a one-year hiatus featuring a rugged course for thrill seekers and Jeep enthusiasts. The Toyota Ride and Drive puts guests on the road touring the city streets with a number of Toyota vehicles to choose from and experience.