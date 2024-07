Top 6: Best bars in Philadelphia - Part 3

If you're looking for a little more than dinner and drinks, here's two Philadelphia bars that'll put a little oomph into your weekend.

If you're looking for a little more than dinner and drinks, here's two Philadelphia bars that'll put a little oomph into your weekend.

If you're looking for a little more than dinner and drinks, here's two Philadelphia bars that'll put a little oomph into your weekend.

If you're looking for a little more than dinner and drinks, here's two Philadelphia bars that'll put a little oomph into your weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Maybe you can't make it down the shore this weekend or perhaps you have the post vacation blues. If you're looking for a little more than dinner and drinks, here are two Philadelphia bars that'll put a little oomph into your weekend.