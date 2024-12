Bucks County family business has been making Christmas figurines for decades

CHALFONT, Pa. (WPVI) -- There's a nostalgic, must-visit destination that captures the magic of the holiday season in Bucks County.



Byers' Choice has been making handmade Christmas figurines for more than 40 years.

It's located at 4355 County Line Road in Chalfont, Pennsylvania.



Action News photojournalist Dan Sheridan shares how the family-owned business is expanding in this edition of One Tank Trips.