Camden County Remembrance and Hope Memorial honors lives lost to addiction

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With International Overdose Awareness Day around the corner, a South Jersey community came together Wednesday night to honor those who have died.

Hundreds of people went to the Camden County Remembrance and Hope Memorial to honor the lives lost to addiction this year.

Others who have lost someone to addiction were also able to share their stories.

From 2022 to 2023, overdose deaths decreased slightly across the U.S., according to the CDC. Officials in Camden County reported a similar trend, but say more can be done.

In New Jersey, anyone seeking addiction assistance can call 1-844-REACHNJ.