WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Longwood Gardens showcases blooming Century Plant

WPVI logo
Thursday, July 18, 2024 8:56PM
Longwood Gardens showcases blooming Century Plant
Something very special is blooming at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. right now.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Something very special is blooming at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. right now.

The rare century plant only flowers once every few decades.

The 36-foot-tall plant in the Silver Garden is bursting through the greenhouse.

"In its native habitat, it could take up to 100 years to grow to flower. But here at Longwood Gardens, ours is a rockstar you could say, living life pretty large," said East Conservatory Manager Karl Gercens.

Action News reporter Maggie Kent has more from Longwood Gardens.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW