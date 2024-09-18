'Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play' takes theater audiences on the ultimate playdate

The enchanting new production of \"Disney Jr. Live on Tour,\" brings beloved Disney Junior characters to life with captivating performances for families.

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- "Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let's Play" is a celebration of imagination, music, and fun. A must-see for families with young children, the all-new production brings beloved characters from Disney Junior series to stages around the country.

"The show is big; it's a huge production," said director & choreographer Scotty Nguyen. "Being part of this tour, I get to work with all of the Disney characters, and dive into their world, and figure out what will make them come alive in a show like this."

With elaborate set designs and colorful costumes, the production creates an immersive atmosphere that transports the audience right into the heart of Disney Junior's imaginative storytelling--featuring Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and more.

"We're going to the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse for the first time," said Jonathan Shank, executive producer of Disney Jr. Live On Tour. "We're introducing Disney Jr's Ariel and also Bitsy from Super Kitties. It's just a really fun, high energy, super interactive show."

For tickets go to: www.disneyjuniortour.com