Dozens of children shop with Philadelphia officers in Port Richmond

Philadelphia's Police Athletic League continues to help brighten the lives of various children throughout the city.

Philadelphia's Police Athletic League continues to help brighten the lives of various children throughout the city.

Philadelphia's Police Athletic League continues to help brighten the lives of various children throughout the city.

Philadelphia's Police Athletic League continues to help brighten the lives of various children throughout the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Police Athletic League continues to help brighten the lives of various children throughout the city.

And with the holidays here, there's an extra effort to make sure these youngsters have a merry Christmas.

There was a very special shopping spree on Tuesday night, compliments of PAL and Santa.



Action News reporter Bryanna Gallagher has the story from Port Richmond.