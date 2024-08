Fashion District, School District of Philadelphia partner to supply kids with resources for school

As families get ready for their children to head back to the classroom, Fashion District Philadelphia teamed up with The School District of Philadelphia.

As families get ready for their children to head back to the classroom, Fashion District Philadelphia teamed up with The School District of Philadelphia.

As families get ready for their children to head back to the classroom, Fashion District Philadelphia teamed up with The School District of Philadelphia.

As families get ready for their children to head back to the classroom, Fashion District Philadelphia teamed up with The School District of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Whether kids or their parents are ready for it, the first day of school is fast approaching.

As families get ready for their children to head back to the classroom, Fashion District Philadelphia teamed up with The School District of Philadelphia.

Together, they're making sure every child is supplied with the resources they need.

That includes backpacks, pencils, markers, and more.

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli has more in the video above.