Halloween-themed bars in Philadelphia

Looking to keep the spooky fun into the weekend? Check out these Halloween-themed bars in Philadelphia

Halloween-themed bars in Philadelphia Looking to keep the spooky fun into the weekend? Check out these Halloween-themed bars in Philadelphia

Halloween-themed bars in Philadelphia Looking to keep the spooky fun into the weekend? Check out these Halloween-themed bars in Philadelphia

Halloween-themed bars in Philadelphia Looking to keep the spooky fun into the weekend? Check out these Halloween-themed bars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you feel like you are really rolling downhill when it comes to celebrating Halloween, don't stop, because there are plenty of ways to keep the party going.

There are several Center City popups if you're thinking about keeping it spooky this weekend.

For more, watch the featured video.