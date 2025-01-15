How Spring Mountain in Montco is adapting to a changing climate

How Spring Mountain in Montgomery County is adapting to the changing climate.

How Spring Mountain in Montgomery County is adapting to the changing climate.

How Spring Mountain in Montgomery County is adapting to the changing climate.

How Spring Mountain in Montgomery County is adapting to the changing climate.

SPRING MOUNT, Pa. (WPVI) -- ABC News and Action News are teaming up to focus on solutions as we adapt to the challenges now at hand due to a changing climate.

The U.S. ski industry has lost more than $5 billion over the last two decades due to Mother Nature.

The average ski season has been shortened by nearly a week, according to a recent study by researchers.

Since the 70s, winters are nearly 6 degrees warmer in our area. Of all the seasons, winter is warming the fastest, so Rick Buckman and his team at Spring Mountain in Montgomery County must adjust how they operate and stay open.

Action News meteorologist Adam Joseph has more on how the ski resort is adjusting so it can stay open.

